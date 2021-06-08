Flash flooding, toppled trees after severe storms hit Philadelphia region

MAJOR FLOODING

Along the East Branch Brandywine Creek in Downingtown. The creek is currently at 12' feet in major flood stage and expected to rise to 13.2' later this evening before falling back below flood stage tomorrow morning. This would be a top 10 crest. pic.twitter.com/vjhjUN0Dz5 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 9, 2021

@6abc severe flooding situation in Thorndale, Chester County. pic.twitter.com/V5l1PTLHRm — Hans van Mol (@Hans4PA) June 8, 2021

This is in Coatesville in my district right now. pic.twitter.com/g4NO5kVgzv — Rep. Dan Williams (@Dan4PA74) June 8, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe weather caused flash flooding and brought trees down across parts of the Philadelphia region on Tuesday afternoon.In Kerr Park in Downingtown, the East Branch of the Brandywine Creek overflowed its banks and flooded the roadway.At 9:30 p.m., the creek was at 12' feet in major flood stage and expected to rise to 13.2' before falling back below flood stage Wednesday morning.The heavy rain caused a few water rescues during the height of the storm, but so far no injuries have been reported.An Action News viewer captured video of the heavy rain coming down in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County.It was the same series of storms that brought down a bunch of trees in Birmingham Township, Chester County."It sounded like a freight train, just really loud noise. I've never been in a tornado before, but if this is what it is, it's terrifying," said Mark Bergkvist. "I could see the rain going by me horizontally but couldn't see any further. I could hear the trees back here snapping."And in Thorndale, the storm left some drivers stranded at nearby businesses.The storm even forced the closure of the Route 30 bypass between Coatesville City and Downingtown.Another day of stifling humidity followed by afternoon storms is in the cards for midweek. According to Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, the storms will once again storms will be slow-moving and moisture-loaded, so flash flooding is possible in the hardest-hit areas.