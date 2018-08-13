Flooding: Kids rescued from car; Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down

FLOODING.....Lancaster Ave Wayne Pa.

Please be careful and do not do with these cars are doing, so dangerous pic.twitter.com/m15t8eXDFu — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) August 13, 2018

@CecilyTynan @6abc Heavy flooding here in Hockessin. This is usually a very small runoff ditch that is empty. pic.twitter.com/mSqDBlIPoR — Jonathan Patten (@shoelessjp) August 13, 2018

Two children had to be rescued from a car that was stuck in floodwaters as major roadways are being shut down due to high water levels across the Delaware Valley.All lanes on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway between beginning of I-76 and Exit 328 - US 202 North are closed.Due to extensive flooding at milepost 328, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed eastbound at Valley Forge Exit #326 and westbound at Norristown Exit 333.As for SEPTA, shuttle buses are operating in place of the Norristown High Speed Line trains between Wynnewood Road and Bryn Mawr stations due to high water conditions at Haverford Station. Shuttle buses are also operating between Gulph Mills Station and Norristown Transportation Center due to the conditions at Hughes Park Station. Passengers should anticipate delays while shuttle bus service is in effect.Shuttle buses are operating between MacDade Boulevard and Sharon Hill Stations on SEPTA's Route 102, as well.Two children were rescued from a car that was stuck in floodwaters in Delaware.It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on the Centerville Road Ramp to the Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner.Rescue crews waded through high water as heavy rains came down.They were able to rescue an adult and the two children from the vehicle.The rain has caused problems throughout the Delaware Valley.The Action Cam saw multiple cars on the flooded roadways at West 2nd and Tilghman Streets in Chester, Delaware County.Meteorologist Adam Joseph reported flooding on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.And Action News viewers have been sending in photos and video of the flooding in their neighborhoods:------