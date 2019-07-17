Folks head to the shore to escape the heat

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. (WPVI) -- The heat is on, and some folks are flocking to the shore to escape the high temperatures.There was a nice breeze in Ship Bottom, New Jersey on Long Beach Island, making things much more bearable on the beach on Wednesday."It was very hot. That's why I was glad it was a short morning at work," said Brew Pascale of Ship Bottom, who was just setting up for an afternoon on the beach with his grandchildren.The ocean was packed, full of swimmers and boogie boarders.No matter the activity beachgoers stuck very close to the ocean."If you're not on the shore it's really hot. But it's been really nice out here," said Camila Rudin of North Arlington, N.J."I was a little concerned but I love going in the ocean so I knew that if it got too hot for me I'd just go in that water," said Suzanne Marrow of Maple Shade, who came down for the day.And folks are getting ready for even more hot weather as the weekend approaches."Lot of lemonade, porches in the shade. There's kind of a prevailing breeze here, so we kind of enjoy that," said Pascale.In Belmar, builders braved the heat for the annual New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday morning. Some very young artists used glitter to fancy things up. There was even a sand couch, in case anyone needed a break.No matter the beach town, folks say the shore is the place to be during the heatwave.Linda Winkelspecht from Riverside, N.J. said she loves the heat."We can notice it right away," she said. "There's a nice breeze here compared to home.""It's going to be a long couple of days. We're looking forward to it though. You wait all year for days like this," said Pascale.