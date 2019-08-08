Weather

Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting an above-average hurricane season, meaning communities along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico should brace for more frequent strong storms.

NOAA said the Atlantic Ocean has a 45% chance of experiencing an above-normal hurricane season, which begins in June and ends November 30. The chance of below-normal activity has dropped to 20%.

Forecasters are also predicting 10 to 17 named storms, which reach wind speeds of over 39 miles per hour. They predict that five to nine will become hurricanes, including two or four major hurricanes, reaching wind speeds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

On average, the Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Two named storms have formed so far this year.



RELATED: 2019 named storm list

Since the El Nino season has now ended, conditions are more favorable for hurricane activity, according to NOAA.

During El Nino, Pacific Ocean temperatures warm up, which typically suppresses hurricane development in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Gerry Bell, the administration's lead seasonal hurricane forecaster.

"This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year," he said.

This prediction does not account for landfall, NOAA said, as this can only be predicted within a week or so prior.

Officials still want communities in hurricane-prone areas to prepare.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnew jersey newstropical stormnoaadelaware newsweatherhurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Twp. plane crash
Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery
DA: Constables illegally worked security for pipeline
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Show More
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Prison guard found dead after inmate escapes on tractor
Del. student paints amazing mural on massive natural gas tank
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
More TOP STORIES News