WEATHER

Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Snowy morning in Sicklerville, N.J. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2019.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey because of the winter storm that's bringing a snowy, icy mix to parts of the region.

Murphy said Monday the northwest part of the state is bracing for up to 8 inches of snow. The northern and central parts of the state are expected to get snow as well as a wintry mix, while southern New Jersey is likely to see sleet turning to rain.



The governor says Interstates 287 and 78 will be closed to commercial vehicles when the declaration takes effect.

The governor has determined that State offices will be closed because of the weather conditions. Non-essential employees should not report for their normal shift today. Essential employees should report to work on schedule.

Murphy advised residents not to venture out in the bad weather and to report any power failures with their electric utility.

According to the state's website:

The Governor declares a State of Emergency when he/she believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.

This declaration authorizes the Governor to speed State agency assistance to communities in need. It enables him to make resources immediately available to rescue, evacuate, shelter, provide essential commodities (i.e., heating fuel, food etc.) and quell disturbances in affected localities.It may also position the State to seek federal assistance when the scope of the event exceeds the State's resources.


Be sure to get the latest from AccuWeather and StormTracker 6 at 6abc.com/Weather

For the latest school closings and delays, check 6abc.com/SchoolClosings

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newswinter stormsnowsevere weatherTrenton
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Winter weather affecting city offices, courts
More Weather
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News