Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey

The latest forecasts indicate NJ will get snow and a wintry mix tonight and into the morning.



I am declaring a State of Emergency for the entire state effective midnight tonight.



Please use caution when traveling. For updates, follow @NJSP, @ReadyNJ, @NJBPU, and @NJDOT_info. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 11, 2019

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey because of the winter storm that's bringing a snowy, icy mix to parts of the region.Murphy said Monday the northwest part of the state is bracing for up to 8 inches of snow. The northern and central parts of the state are expected to get snow as well as a wintry mix, while southern New Jersey is likely to see sleet turning to rain.The governor says Interstates 287 and 78 will be closed to commercial vehicles when the declaration takes effect.The governor has determined that State offices will be closed because of the weather conditions. Non-essential employees should not report for their normal shift today. Essential employees should report to work on schedule.Murphy advised residents not to venture out in the bad weather and to report any power failures with their electric utility.