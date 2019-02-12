Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey because of the winter storm that's bringing a snowy, icy mix to parts of the region.
Murphy said Monday the northwest part of the state is bracing for up to 8 inches of snow. The northern and central parts of the state are expected to get snow as well as a wintry mix, while southern New Jersey is likely to see sleet turning to rain.
The latest forecasts indicate NJ will get snow and a wintry mix tonight and into the morning.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 11, 2019
I am declaring a State of Emergency for the entire state effective midnight tonight.
Please use caution when traveling. For updates, follow @NJSP, @ReadyNJ, @NJBPU, and @NJDOT_info.
The governor says Interstates 287 and 78 will be closed to commercial vehicles when the declaration takes effect.
The governor has determined that State offices will be closed because of the weather conditions. Non-essential employees should not report for their normal shift today. Essential employees should report to work on schedule.
Murphy advised residents not to venture out in the bad weather and to report any power failures with their electric utility.
According to the state's website:
The Governor declares a State of Emergency when he/she believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering.
This declaration authorizes the Governor to speed State agency assistance to communities in need. It enables him to make resources immediately available to rescue, evacuate, shelter, provide essential commodities (i.e., heating fuel, food etc.) and quell disturbances in affected localities.It may also position the State to seek federal assistance when the scope of the event exceeds the State's resources.
