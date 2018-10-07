U.S. & WORLD

Haiti quake causes injuries, damages homes, hospital, church

EMBED </>More Videos

Haiti quake causes injuries, damages homes, hospital, church. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti --
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake destroyed homes and damaged a church and at least one hospital in Haiti, where officials reported people were injured, but had not confirmed local media reports of deaths.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake that hit at 8:11 p.m. Saturday (001 GMT) was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Port-de-Paix on Haiti's north coast. It was 7.3 miles (11.7 kilometers) below the surface.

The country's civil protection agency issued a statement saying several people were injured and some houses destroyed in Port-de-Paix, Gros Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island. Among the structures damaged was the Saint-Michel church in Plaisance.

Other rescue workers reported the collapse of part of a hospital and an auditorium as the quake hit on a rainy evening.

The quake was felt lightly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Impoverished Haiti, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is especially vulnerable to earthquakes. A vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldhaitiearthquake
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Brawl breaks out at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
Indonesia earthquake and tsunami death toll climbs to over 1,700
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Summer-like Sunday
Cecily Tynan visits with the Lemurs from Madagascar at the Philadelphia Zoo
Tornado prompts Pa. nursing home evacuation
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Show More
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
More News