Halloween 2019 forecast:: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening

However, the latest track by AccuWeather is calling for a little treat for everyone who will be celebrating Halloween on October 31.
The morning rain looks to subside by the evening, but the mild temperatures will stay.
If you are in the northern and western suburbs, you probably want to go home with that all candy by 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. because there will be another line of storms coming through.
As for those mild temps, starting at 5 p.m. it'll be 71 degrees, then actually going up a degree to 72 by 7 p.m.
AccuWeather is calling for a cloudy evening with a stray shower being possible. But most will find it dry to walk around the neighborhood in those costumes.
A bigger problem will be a breeze blowing the rain off the trees from the earlier rain.
The winds will be 12-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph.
After 10 p.m., when trick-or-treating is over, the weather takes a turn. Look out for strong gusty thunderstorms arriving from the west. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher and even an isolated tornado, so it's important to be indoors on the lower floors as these late night storms roll through.
Despite the call from AccuWeather of a mostly dry trick-or-treating evening period, some places around our area are not taking any chances.
NEW JERSEY
Trick-or-treating in Mantua Township, New Jersey will now take place on Friday, November 1, from 3 to 8 p.m.
In Hammonton, trick-or-treating was moved one day earlier to Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The school's Halloween parade was also rescheduled to Wednesday.
Hammonton's announcement said the Quality of Life Committee made the decision in collaboration with the police department and the school district. They noted that the safety of children is their number 1 priority.
Officials in Ocean City, New Jersey followed suit. Trick-or-treating will now be held on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For some, the decision boils down to safety. Rain could mean reduced visibility and slippery sidewalks and roads, especially given the wet leaves.
Trick-or-treating in Millville, New Jersey will also take place on Friday, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA
In Spring Township, Berks County, trick-or-treating was moved to Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
West Chester Borough moved its trick-or-treating to Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition to move Halloween to Saturday each year.