Halloween celebrated early in Hammonton, New Jersey

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All the ghosts and goblins were out in Hammonton on Wednesday night.

We found ourselves engulfed in a spooky fog, graveyards and all kinds of trick-or-treaters on haunted Birch Drive.

Obviously here in Hammonton, they go all out. Several homes had massive elaborate Halloween setups.


But trick-or-treating came a little early. Town officials decided with the threat of storms Thursday to do it Wednesday.

Some of the neighbors who put on the displays wished they had the extra day.

Christina Waddell said, "Honestly we didn't get set up like we wanted to but hey it's here. We're going to have fun."

The neighbors killed it and the kids were in all their Halloween glory.
