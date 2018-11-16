WEATHER

How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows

EMBED </>More Videos

The risk of flooding and mudslides can remain for years after a wildfire. (AccuWeather)

The threat of wildfires can be felt long after the flames have been extinguished. As forests and hillsides are charred, damage to trees, plants and the soil can create the potential for flooding and mudslides during a rainstorm.

According to AccuWeather, plant roots help stabilize the soil. Intense heat from slow-moving fires can also make soil repel water. These factors drastically increase the chance for landslides and flooding, a risk that can remain for years until vegetation has regrown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireaccuweathermudslideflooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Cold For Thanksgiving
Video shows Gritty enjoying his first snowfall
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
6abc School Closings and Delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa
Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata
Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing family
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Show More
Body found amid search for missing 49ers fan
Action News Morning Update
Pedestrian struck by car while walking on Rt 422 bridge
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Cold For Thanksgiving
Penn senior, Philadelphia native awarded Rhodes Scholarship
More News