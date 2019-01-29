WEATHER

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others. (AccuWeather)

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

Here's what you need to know to prevent ice on your car and to get it off once it's there, according to AccuWeather.

DON'TS

Never pour boiling or hot water on a cold or frozen windshield.

Never use a metal object to try to hammer the ice off.

DO'S

Plan ahead! The night before an ice storm is expected, put bags over your side mirrors to keep the ice off, and cover your windshield with a rubber mat.

You can also prevent frozen door locks by spraying them with graphite lubricant.

If you do get ice on your car, a scraper and your defroster are your best bet.

Learn more in the video above.

MORE WINTER CAR CARE:

Tips for opening a frozen car door in the winter

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Supplies you need for your car for winter driving

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

How does road salt impact the environment?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercar care tipsicewinter weathercar tipsautomotive
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Weather conditions prime for area ski resorts
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Check early school dismissals
Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Phillies hire Jimmy Rollins as special advisor
Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Man stole laxatives thinking they were painkillers, police say
Show More
Person shot dead inside Cadillac in Hunting Park
Drivers in Canada play hockey while stuck on highway
Enraged driver beats car with bat on Roosevelt Boulevard
More News