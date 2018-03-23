WEATHER

Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Carden Corts is just in kindergarten but his weather report for class has already gone viral. (Storyful/Chralie Corts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.

In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather simulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.

In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherkindergartenfun stuffu.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News