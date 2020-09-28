Weather

Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back home after 11 years with Action News

By
It's a bittersweet day here at Action News.

After 11 years, Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family.

Melissa has been an amazing part of our weekend team. Despite what the weather is outside, she's always brought sunshine to our days.

She's also brought her enthusiasm to our "Down the Shore" segments and FYI Philly.

"I really am going to miss you all, and the Delaware Valley," Melissa said during Action News on Sunday night.





"Melissa really is the best," said Action News anchor Walter Perez.

"And I can second that," said Action News anchor Sarah Bloomquist.

Take a look back at Melissa's career in the above video.

Please join us in wishing Melissa the best of luck, as we sure will miss her!





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather6abcweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom and daughter plead guilty, but mentally ill, for 5 murders
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
Philadelphia police say missing newborn found safe
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Cheltenham
South Jersey high school begins in-person classes after several COVID-19 cases
Delaware State student killed in shootout at party
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen K-12 schools
Show More
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
Homeless encampment organizers say they've reached tentative agreement
Philly residents react to report that Trump avoided taxes for 10 years
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
More TOP STORIES News