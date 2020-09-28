Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back home after 11 years with Action News

So now who are going to talk to in the dressing room?! 😜. Thanks Sarah. I’m going to miss you! It’s so bittersweet to leave all my friends, but so excited to head home. 6abc will always be family. #family #friendship https://t.co/aVTtzgU6ea — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) September 27, 2020

Back at you Walter. I’m going to miss you. We’ve shared some great times in the studio! Bittersweet saying goodbye, but friends for life! 🥰 https://t.co/al2ahnQR1Y — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) September 28, 2020

My ace...my birthday brotha! This is so sweet! Friends forever ❤️. I’m truly going to miss all of our fun times together! Love ya, AJ! 🥰 https://t.co/nPbRUyTqpG — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) September 27, 2020

Thank you Nydia! We bonded from day one & that will never change! I’m going to miss you & the 6abc crew, but super excited about being with my family! #sisters #mygirl #friendship https://t.co/RBifpDVVl3 — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) September 27, 2020

Awwww, Thank you Brian! ❤️. We had that natural chemistry during the noon show...I’m going to miss you, my friend! https://t.co/EI7xPqMNAV — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) September 28, 2020

It's a bittersweet day here at Action News.After 11 years, Meteorologist Melissa Magee is headed back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family.Melissa has been an amazing part of our weekend team. Despite what the weather is outside, she's always brought sunshine to our days.She's also brought her enthusiasm to our "Down the Shore" segments and FYI Philly."I really am going to miss you all, and the Delaware Valley," Melissa said during Action News on Sunday night."Melissa really is the best," said Action News anchor Walter Perez."And I can second that," said Action News anchor Sarah Bloomquist.Take a look back at Melissa's career in the above video.Please join us in wishing Melissa the best of luck, as we sure will miss her!