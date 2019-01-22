A family in Plymouth Meeting isn't letting the cold weather keep them indoors.The Rupprecht Family built an ice rink in their backyard and it's quite popular with the neighborhood children.At one point, there were 25 people on their ice rink n Monday.Stephen Rupprecht says this is the second year he's put one up.The dimensions are 16x48 feet - the perfect size for his son to play ice hockey and his daughter to skate.-----