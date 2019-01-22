WEATHER

Montgomery Co. family makes skating rink in backyard

A family in Plymouth Meeting isn't letting the cold weather keep them indoors.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Rupprecht Family built an ice rink in their backyard and it's quite popular with the neighborhood children.

At one point, there were 25 people on their ice rink n Monday.

Stephen Rupprecht says this is the second year he's put one up.

The dimensions are 16x48 feet - the perfect size for his son to play ice hockey and his daughter to skate.

