TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Our third nor'easter in less than two weeks produced a light mix of snow and rain across the region.
In Trenton, light snow fell at times overnight.
But unlike the previous two storms, there was little accumulation - just a light coating on some cars and grassy surfaces - and virtually no impact on roads in the area.
The storm unfolded just as AccuWeather predicted, targeting the New England region with much of its fury.
