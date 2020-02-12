PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for counties bordering I-95 and all areas north and west.
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and cold air moves in. The low drops to 27.
RELATED: Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storm
WEDNESDAY: A large coastal storm approaches the region during the afternoon and this brings significant snow to parts of the region, the heaviest in northern and western suburbs where 6-10" and 10-15" + could fall in the Lehigh Valley. Areas north of I-78 may see close to two feet of snow.
Philadelphia could get 3- 6" of snow and sleet, with 1-3" in New Jersey and Delaware near the Delaware River. It's mainly all rain closer to the shore.
But these are preliminary numbers and things could change, especially near I-95, with a possible shift in the rain/snow line as the storm passes. The high is a 36.
With Philadelphia spending part of the day above freezing it adds to the complexity in determining how much mixing occurs. The snow ends late morning on Thursday. It will be windy at the shore as the storm passes.
THURSDAY: Leftover snow showers during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The winds will gradually subside during the day. Wind chills in the 20s. High 35.
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Cold. High 34.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.
SUNDAY: More clouds move in. A shower is possible. High 42.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny with a high of 46.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds, with the chance of a shower. High 44.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow to parts of region; Winter Storm Warning issued
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News