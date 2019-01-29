Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold

PennDOT crews have been prepping for the snow that is moving into the area Tuesday as everyone braces for not only the wintry precipitation, but the dangerous cold that follows.Roads were already brined well before the morning rush. Light snow starting coming down in the Lehigh Valley around 6 a.m.The upper Philadelphia suburbs could see as many as two to four inches of accumulating snow.Rain will be changing to snow around I-95 after the evening commute.About 180 PennDOT trucks were ready to go and will be deployed as needed.The system heading our way has led to states of emergency from Wisconsin all the way down to Alabama. And after the snow comes the bitter cold.If you factor in the wind chills, it will feel like 51 below zero in Minneapolis and 47 below in Chicago.That is not too far off from the weather in Antarctica: it is 56 below zero at the South Pole.On Thursday, wind chills will be well below zero in the Philadelphia area.-----