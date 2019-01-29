WEATHER

Philly braces for snow, dangerous cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparing for snow and bitter cold. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PennDOT crews have been prepping for the snow that is moving into the area Tuesday as everyone braces for not only the wintry precipitation, but the dangerous cold that follows.

Roads were already brined well before the morning rush. Light snow starting coming down in the Lehigh Valley around 6 a.m.

The upper Philadelphia suburbs could see as many as two to four inches of accumulating snow.

Rain will be changing to snow around I-95 after the evening commute.

About 180 PennDOT trucks were ready to go and will be deployed as needed.

The system heading our way has led to states of emergency from Wisconsin all the way down to Alabama. And after the snow comes the bitter cold.

If you factor in the wind chills, it will feel like 51 below zero in Minneapolis and 47 below in Chicago.

That is not too far off from the weather in Antarctica: it is 56 below zero at the South Pole.

On Thursday, wind chills will be well below zero in the Philadelphia area.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsweathersnowcoldfreezepa. newsn.j. newsdel. news
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Weather conditions prime for area ski resorts
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Check school closings and delays
Enraged driver beats car with bat on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
First charges related to feds probe of Local 98 handed down
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Show More
Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team?
Johnny Bobbitt extradited to New Jersey
Pink is getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More News