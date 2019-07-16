Weather

Philly pools on free swim schedule, other ways to safe in excessive heat

Summer is starting to sizzle as temperatures are expected to climb this week.

Most people have heard the warnings but this is a reminder, heat can be deadly. Very young children, the elderly and anyone with a chronic medical condition are at a greater risk for problems but no one is immune from suffering a heat-related illness.

Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic says, "You might start to get a headache; you might start to feel a little nauseous; certainly if you're feeling dizzy those are signs that you are getting dehydrated and you may be in a set-up for a heat emergency."

Those are signs you need to seek shade or air condition, relax and let your body cool down. If symptoms escalate, that could be a medical emergency.

Signs of heat stroke include: confusion, sweating stops and skin becomes hot and dry, nausea and vomiting, rapid heart rate and breathing. These are all signs to call 9-1-1.

Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation is operating all public pools on their free swim schedule which means planned activities are cancelled, pools will be open for everyone to swim.

To find a location near you, visit: https://www.phila.gov/parks-rec-finder/#/locations/swimming-pools
