School district of Philadelphia schools to close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
All schools in the School District of Philadelphia will close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to the excessive heat.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. both days, August 28 and 29.

All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled, the district said.

School-based employees are expected to work their normal work day and administrative offices will operate on regular business hours.

