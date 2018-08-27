PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --All schools in the School District of Philadelphia will close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to the excessive heat.
Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. both days, August 28 and 29.
All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled, the district said.
School-based employees are expected to work their normal work day and administrative offices will operate on regular business hours.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps