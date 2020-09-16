Weather

Sally weakens to tropical depression as it brings 'torrential rains' over Alabama, Georgia

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- In a single day, Sally has once again downgraded; this time to a tropical depression

A slow-moving Hurricane Sally made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday morning, threatening dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.


The storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama, at approximately 6 a.m. as a Category 2 hurricane. As of 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Sally is moving northeast at 9 mph with winds up to 35 mph.

Forecasters say that the storm's speed, not its strength, puts communities in its path in jeopardy.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm is headed north-northwest at a dawdling 3 miles per hour, a pace that's likely to dump an incredible amount of rain over an extended period of time. The National Hurricane Center warns Sally could bring "historic life-threatening flash flooding."

The National Weather Service issued a flood emergency in areas from Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Several tornado warnings were also issued.






Sally is also expected to generate an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge. Storm surge warnings have been issued from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history, and this year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time.
Sally is just one of four named storms and seven active systems in the Atlantic storm basin. Paulette, Teddy, and Vicky are the others.

Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 2 hurricane and is projected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm Thursday and Category 4 Friday. Fortunately, Teddy is expected to stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is not expected to cause a serious impact and will be short-lived.

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.




Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Paulette has officially fizzled out to the ocean. The eye of Paulette moved over Bermuda on Monday morning.

A tropical wave off Africa's west coast has a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Another wave in the Gulf has a 20% chance of development in the same time period. A non-tropical wave over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of forming.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Wilfred, the final name before moving on to the Greek alphabet.

Here's what happens if we run out of names.
EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



The last time that happened was 2005, which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
Northern Liberties restaurants fighting for outdoor dining expansion
Lt. gov calls $1M bail set for protesters 'blatantly unconstitutional'
Philly homeless encampment making some residents feel unsafe
Gunman ambushes man walking on sidewalk: Police
3 businesses on Rittenhouse Row reopen after looting
Show More
Man dead after accident at Delaware Co. school
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Arrests made after police break up large party outside 'Jersey Shore' house
More TOP STORIES News