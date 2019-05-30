Severe weather brings down trees, power lines across region

Early Wednesday afternoon, a hail storm hit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.
Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are all possible tonight.
Hail the size of golf balls fell in Coopersburg, PA, damaging cars and breaking windows. #severestorms #TornadoWatch (photo credit: Ciara Wendig) pic.twitter.com/dqcUQQ2EAJ— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) May 29, 2019
In Montgomery County, where there are reports that a tree went into a home.
Reports of a tree on a home near Perkiomenville near Salford Station Rd & Colonial Dr. Fire crews had to get to the home on foot because of downed lines & trees. Family members say the people initially reported trapped in the home where the tree fell are okay. @6abc pic.twitter.com/eEc7SH0PZZ— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 29, 2019
Family members say the people were initially reported trapped in the home where the tree fell but appear to be okay.
Trees down on Salford Station Rd & Colonial Rd near Perkiomenville @6abc pic.twitter.com/vw4fXehVJO— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 29, 2019
Thousands of people are without at this hour due to the storms.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the area, as well as a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for a number of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
In Pennsylvania - Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Union; York.
In New Jersey - Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Salem; Warren.
In Delaware - New Castle.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.
Tuesday's storm left several homes damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.
