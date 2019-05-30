Weather

Severe weather brings down trees, power lines across region

Residents across the Delaware Valley are bracing for another round of severe weather tonight.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a hail storm hit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are all possible tonight.

Hail storm hits Lehigh County on May 29, 2019.





Large hail hits Emmaus, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2019.



In Montgomery County, where there are reports that a tree went into a home.



Family members say the people were initially reported trapped in the home where the tree fell but appear to be okay.



A timelapse captures severe weather moving through the Philadelphia region on May 28, 2019.



Thousands of people are without at this hour due to the storms.

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 29, 2019.



The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the area, as well as a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for a number of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

In Pennsylvania - Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Union; York.

In New Jersey - Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Salem; Warren.
In Delaware - New Castle.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.

Chopper 6: Storm damage in Morgantown, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2019.



Tuesday's storm left several homes damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.

