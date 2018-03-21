WEATHER

Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area

Snow continues to fall in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
After a night of sleet and freezing rain and a morning of steady snowfall, accumulations were starting to pick up Wednesday afternoon in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Though the precipitation was consistent, just as AccuWeather predicted, the snow didn't start accumulating noticeably on the roads until about 9:30 a.m.
Snow intensifies in Doylestown



That was, no doubt, in part because of all the pre-treatment - brining, salting - accomplished by road crews overnight.

The element that really stood out early Wednesday afternoon was the temperature.

It felt VERY cold, especially when considering spring arrived on Tuesday.

Snow accumulating in Bucks Co.


Action News spoke with a few members of the Doylestown volunteer fire company who said while they encourage everyone else to stay home on a day like this, they themselves are on the job, ready to help in case of emergency.

Steady snow falling in Doylestown



"We're all volunteers, so we're all just sitting around on our free time waiting to help," said Asher Mithoefer.

"I enjoy it very much," said Justen Hilton. "We get to do a lot of interesting things that most people, I guess would only dream of. And we get to come in on days like this and take the fire truck out and help whoever needs it."

Steady snow falling in Doylestown


As the day wore on, everyone in the area was bracing for more snow and increasingly deteriorating conditions.

Forecasters were predicting significant snowfall in many parts of the region from this, the fourth nor'easter to hit this area in a month.
