Weather

Storm destroys long-running family business, part of roadway

By and Brandon Longo
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- "It came all at once. We had no notice. No time to prepare."

Sisters Gina and Renee were already home when nearby Manatawny Creek rose and filled their auto body parts supplier business in Pottstown, Montgomery County with nearly two feet of water.



It's been in the family for over 30 years. The last time the flooding was this bad was back in 2006, but at least then they had time to act.



This sisters were among many in the area affected by the torrential downpours Thursday night that swept away people, cars and even part of the road.

A huge chunk of Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry is simply gone, washed away by the raging waters.



A couple of miles away, in Pottstown, Walnut Road saw two feet of flooding. A thick layer of mud was left behind.

The force of the water knocked down a home's brick siding and filled the basement.

It also toppled fencing.

"It just came out of nowhere. The flooding was just ridiculous," Brenda Jackson of Pottstown said.

"I was scared because it was getting pretty bad," Natasha Lopez of Pottstown said.

Pottstown Borough Fire Chief Frank Hand said nearly 30 water rescues were made.

"From all accounts, the residents and other borough employees and police, this is one of the worst ones we've had in a long time," Hand said.



A portion of West King Street was completely submerged. A car could be seen nearly underwater, but fortunately, there was no one inside.




Trisha Cooney captured a steady stream of water flowing down her road on Hoppenville Road in Green Lane, Pennsylvania.

EMBED More News Videos

Trisha Cooney captured a steady stream of water flowing down her road on Hoppenville Road in Green Lane.



Over on Middle Creek Road in Gilbertsville, Action News came across Amanda Wickman, who spoke to us on her phone as she walked toward our cameras.

"I was driving home from work in Blue Bell and it started raining really, really hard," Wickman said.

EMBED More News Videos

Basement flooded in Upper Darby, Pa. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. July 11, 2019.



She said once the water began to rise, she knew she couldn't beat it so she found shelter with some friendly strangers.

"This very nice family came outside, brought me into their house, and I've been hanging out there ever since," said Wickman.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding wreaks havoc on Delaware County. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 on July 11, 2019.



Submit your videos and photos to us through 6abc.com/share and they may air on Action News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpottstown boroughpa. newsweatherstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Pa. Turnpike EB reopens close to 9 hours later
Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport's baggage room
NWS surveying storm damage in Burlington County
Show More
Guardsman dramatically intercepts drug-loaded submarine: VIDEO
Once-banned magnets landing kids in the hospital
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Dashcam captures 'heroic and livesaving' police rescue
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester County
More TOP STORIES News