Weather

Time-lapse video shows massive dust storm in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A rare wall of dirt known as a "haboob" blasted Lubbock, Texas Wednesday evening at 60 mph.

The video above shows the massive dust storm barreling toward Abilene, Texas.

Haboobs are sometimes seen in the western United States, but are a rare sight in Texas.



The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.

They also reported that some areas of Lubbock experienced zero visibility.
