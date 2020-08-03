Weather

Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes across the region on Tuesday, including one that left a path of destruction in Cape May County, New Jersey.

Cleanup is underway in Upper Township after a tornado tore through the area.

Viewer video captured the funnel cloud making its way through the area. Homes and businesses along Route 9 were damaged by wind and falling trees.



"I heard a lot of noise. I didn't really have too much damage to my house, I was one of the lucky ones," said Chuck Battersby of Upper Township.

Viewer video from Paul Cassaccio shows a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey.



The wind pushed cars together, forcing trees to topple. Action News spoke to the woman who was trapped inside her car when it happened.

"It was terrifying. The wind was really loud. It was crazy, it all happened fast. The tree was coming right at me. I laid down in case it was going to just totally come down into the car," said Terri Loncar with Compassionate Care Hospice.

Loncar was parked outside of the office where she works, which also sustained damage.



Upper Township officials say while significant damage was done, they have no reports of serious injuries.

"It cut a swath through the Marmora area of Upper Township, basically southeast to northwest, maybe a little over a mile of an area," said Scott Morgan, OEM coordinator for the township.

READ MORE: Church steeple topples in Ocean City as Isaias wreaks havoc across region
SHOCKING VIDEO: Powerful winds from Isaias brought down a church steeple in Ocean City, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.



In Ocean City, strong winds and stinging rain lasted for hours. Power lines sparked, people scrambled to secure their homes and businesses and some just had to see the churning ocean for themselves.

"You just like to see the power of nature," said Barbara Lewis of Northeast Philadelphia.

No injuries were reported on Tuesday. Officials ask that you stay out of the area and avoid traveling while crews work to clear roads and restore power.
