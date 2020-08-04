Weather

Church steeple topples in Ocean City as Isaias wreaks havoc across region

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Powerful winds from Isaias brought down a church steeple in Ocean City, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:22 a.m. on 32nd Street and Central Avenue.

Action News Julianna Torres captured the shocking sight as the steeple blew off.

Heavy rains were falling Tuesday across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and reports of tornadoes.

Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video
Viewer video from Paul Cassaccio shows a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey.



A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.

A trained spotter saw an apparent tornado in the Cape May County community of Strathmere, the National Weather Service Said.

Viewer video sent to Action News sent video of a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey, which is across the bay from Ocean City.

The state's utilities were reporting 28,905 homes and businesses were without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

