Weather

Church steeple topples in Ocean City as Isaias wreaks havoc across region

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Powerful winds from Isaias brought down a church steeple in Ocean City, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:22 a.m. at the Central Ocean City Union Chapel on 32nd Street and Central Avenue.

Action News Julianna Torres captured the shocking sight as the steeple blew off.

The historic church has been around since the early 1900s.

Heavy rains were falling Tuesday across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and reports of tornadoes.

Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Viewer video from Paul Cassaccio shows a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey.



A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.

A trained spotter saw an apparent tornado in the Cape May County community of Strathmere, the National Weather Service Said.

Viewer video sent to Action News sent video of a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey, which is across the bay from Ocean City.

The state's utilities were reporting 28,905 homes and businesses were without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Isaias Coverage



Tropical Storm Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Philadelphia region
Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video
Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged during storm
Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made
Neighborhood in Bear, Delaware heavily damaged during storm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheratlantic citytrentontropical stormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Jersey
Tow truck driver helps rescue woman from flooded Belmont Ave.
2 kids rescued from second-story window during storm
Evacuations underway due to flooding in SW Philly
Pa. State Police searching for man missing in Ridley Creek area
Berks County not spared from Isaias
Names of 2 more suspects in boy's shooting death announced
Show More
Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged; 6 hurt
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Several people rescued after road floods in Chadds Ford
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Isaias leaves thousands without power in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News