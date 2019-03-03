WEATHER

Travel restrictions in effect across the region due to snowstorm

Driving in snow and ice is tricky to master - but here are some tips that should help. (Accuweather)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials across the region have announced several travel restrictions due to the snowstorm.

PENNDOT


The agencies have been continually monitoring conditions and adjusted the limited vehicle restriction in the northeastern region to begin at 7:00 PM instead of 6:00 PM. The restrictions effective at 7:00 PM are only on empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;
I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80; and
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

At 3:00 PM, the agencies implemented a full commercial ban (including buses) on the following roadways:

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
I-81 from I-83 to I-80;
I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
I-283; Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Melissa Magee has your latest AccuWeather forecast on Action News at 6 p.m. March 3, 2019.

Also at 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies prohibited only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;
I-176; and
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80.
At noon, the agencies prohibited only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

I-70 full length in Bedford and Fulton counties;
I-80 (I-99 to I-81);
I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-83;
I-99 full length;
I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80; and
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80.

Delaware River Port Authority


Speeds are reduced to 25 mph on all four DRPA bridges: Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry Bridge.

NEW JERSEY


The New Jersey State Police has announced travel restrictions due to the impending snowstorm.

Effective Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m., there will be a commercial vehicle travel restriction for the following roadways:

I-195 (entire length)
I-78 (entire length)
I-80 (entire length)
I-280 (entire length)
I-287 (entire length)
I-295 (entire length)
I-676 (entire length)
I-76 (entire length)

The commercial vehicle travel restriction does NOT apply to the following roadways:

New Jersey Turnpike
Garden State Parkway
Atlantic City Expressway

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor-trailers
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles

Trucks already in New Jersey are encouraged to use truck stops or rest areas during the restriction. In order for road crews to effectively plow, drivers should not park on shoulders.

Residents and motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, please stay home. If you must go out, drive slowly, fill your gas tank, charge your phone, pack blankets, water and non-perishable food items.
