Tri-state area prepares for second snowstorm in a week

"I'm tired of the snow already," said Mercedes Brown of East Falls. "But we're preparing properly. We're coming to get some food and groceries."
Philadelphia is still recovering from getting walloped with nearly eight inches of snow on Monday and Tuesday. Further north, the Lehigh Valley saw more than 30 inches.
"You're kidding, right?" said Michael Silverstein of Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County. That was my initial reaction, and then after that, I was like, 'luckily we live in an apartment building, so we're not the ones shoveling.'"
But everyone will be busting out those shovels again.
The snow will start falling around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The heart of the Delaware Valley is expecting to receive four to eight inches.
"It's very dangerous in Roxborough with these hills and the ice and sliding," said Tyeisha Gamble of Roxborough.
The area is bracing for the soggy, heavy snow, which can weigh down tree branches. PECO activated their emergency response team and brought in additional crews for Sunday's storm.
"With ice, some areas that get icing, we can experience some pole hits as well, so we ask drivers to please be careful out there," said Nicole LeVine, PECO vice president of electric operations.
Some kids are taking the storm in stride and are excited to create igloos and snowmen.
"Tomorrow, I think the snowmen are going to get so high that people will go sledding down them," said 7-year-old Charlotte Legge of Wynnewood, Montgomery County.
But the adults realize that there is no escaping the shoveling.
"Twice in one week is a bit much, but it's good," said David Legge of Wynnewood. "It's free exercise. It saves you from going to the gym, right?"
PECO is advising customers to charge cell phones and mobile devices before storms hit, keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home, and have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
Customers experiencing issues with their electric or natural gas services should contact PECO at 1-800-841-4141. Alternatively, customers can easily report issues atpeco.com/outagesusing their phone, tablet, computer, or through PECO's free mobile app.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation says this storm will affect all regions of the state, and is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads, and to report any power outages to utility companies right away.
In Camden County, 100 pieces of equipment will be out trying to keep county roads clear as the snow falls.
Camden County's vaccine and COVID-19 testing operations are still on for Monday, according to officials.