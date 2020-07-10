Weather

Tropical Storm Fay causing flooding at New Jersey shore towns

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Fay did not wait long to cause trouble in shore towns across New Jersey and Delaware as it makes its journey across the Philadelphia area Friday.

Click here to send us your storm photos & videos

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties until 2:30 p.m.

By mid-morning, lots of flooding could be seen on the streets of North Wildwood, with some roads closed off to traffic.





Some streets in Sea Isle City have become bodies of water.



In Ocean City, Fay began bringing heavy rain early and it continued throughout the morning.







The Ocean City Office of Emergency Management is warning people that heavy rain flooding can impact parts of the island that don't typically experience tidal flooding so be ready to move your cars if need be.


EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist David Murphy tracks Tropical Storm Fay in this Action News update.



The Action Cam captured the downpours on the Garden State Parkway near the Avalon exit.



Flash flooding is a concern across the region given that some areas are already saturated from recent storms. Wind gusts are expected to strengthen mid-morning.

Drivers could be seen trying to make their way through a flooded road in Fenwick Island, Delaware Friday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Tropical Storm Fay floods road in Fenwick Island, Delaware.



More flooding could be seen throughout Sussex County.



The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Fenwick Island to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said. The center of the storm remained off the mid-Atlantic Coast on Friday morning.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

"We're fully prepared. FEMA's ready in case it's bad. Shouldn't be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida. "But at this moment ... it's looking like it's going to be hitting New Jersey fairly soon. And we are fully prepared."

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 12 mph (19kph) and producing top sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiapennsylvanianew jerseydelawarewindjersey shorefloodingtropical storminstagram storiessevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain, flooding
Hit-and-run driver runs over victim while fleeing: Police
Search for child continues; police say 'somebody's not telling the truth'
1 dead in fiery crash in New Castle County
Man, woman ejected from vehicle in Rhawnhurst crash
Philadelphia man killed after parking car outside home: Police
Medical worker using skating passion to connect with youth
Show More
Philly makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Family, friends remember football player shot, killed
Philly grandmother hit with rubber bullet speaks out
Delaware State Police names new superintendent
Should you sign a coronavirus waiver?
More TOP STORIES News