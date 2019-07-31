Weather

VIDEO: 2 rescued from overturned raft in turbulent river in Iowa

Authorities say two people were rescued in Iowa after their inflatable raft overturned on a turbulent river.

The pair held on tight to rescue ropes while first responders planned on how to pull them out.

Des Moines Police shouted instructions as the man and woman struggled to keep their heads above the rushing water.

Officers positioned themselves on top of a concrete slab and worked carefully to pull the two to safety without falling in themselves.

After they were back on dry land, the 50-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Neither was seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingwaterwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Show More
2 suspects sought for home invasion in North Philadelphia
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Police: Man sought for attempted robbery and assault of a woman
Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
Nevada School district implements non-gender restrooms
More TOP STORIES News