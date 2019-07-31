VIDEO: 2 rescued from overturned raft in turbulent river in Iowa

Authorities say two people were rescued in Iowa after their inflatable raft overturned on a turbulent river.The pair held on tight to rescue ropes while first responders planned on how to pull them out.Des Moines Police shouted instructions as the man and woman struggled to keep their heads above the rushing water.Officers positioned themselves on top of a concrete slab and worked carefully to pull the two to safety without falling in themselves.After they were back on dry land, the 50-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were treated at a nearby hospital and released.Neither was seriously injured.