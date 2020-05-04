Food & Drink

How 6 Philly businesses partnered to create and deliver 'The Joy Box' during COVID-19

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
When the coronavirus hit the crisis stage, six small food and beverage businesses in Philadelphia immediately decided that they should pair up to serve the local community.

They built a website overnight and went live within two days of the shutdown notice, offering what they call "The Joy Box", an essential box of non-essentials.

The box is customizable with a $40 minimum and shoppers can choose delivery or pickup from Triple Bottom Brewery, which is partnering on the initiative with Weckerly's Ice Cream, Lil' Pop Shop, Caphe Roasters, Mycopolitan Mushroom Company & Third Wheel Cheese.


The Joy Box

915 Spring Garden Street, Ground Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Email: Phillyjoybox@gmail.com
Delivery or Pickup at Triple Bottom Brewery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi shoppingphiladelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Man shot in parking garage in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
New twist on plasma treatment could be ready by summer's end
Show More
Some NJ beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
National nurses day celebrates frontline healthcare workers
Coronavirus pandemic continues reshaping the world of retail
TIPS: How to get kids used to wearing masks
Some schools still hope to have in-person commencement ceremonies
More TOP STORIES News