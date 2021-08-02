Hiring event being held at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Wells Fargo Center prepares to host full capacity crowds for sporting events, as well as concerts and family shows over the coming months, they need more staff.
On Monday, the arena in South Philadelphia will host a networking and hiring event from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Those who show up will have an opportunity to meet with employers from Comcast Spectacor and Aramark.
Full-time and part-time positions are available in several departments, including:
- Operations
- Sales
- Conversions
- Ushers
- Security
- Ticket Takers
- Cleaning
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Food Runners
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
The arena says positions include all three shifts (day-evening-overnight).
"Attendees are encouraged to apply to available positions in advance and to bring printed resumes to share with employers in person," the arena said.
Those interested can view all available positions at Comcast Spectacor Openings or Aramark Openings.
The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 2.
