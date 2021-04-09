Banda MS, Eric Church, Kane Brown: Wells Fargo Center announces 5 full-capacity concerts for 2021, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10391664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 3,100 fans set to fill a fraction of the seats, getting into the arena will look and feel different, but officials say the overall experience will be the same.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sports have returned to the Wells Fargo Center and now we have learned concerts are not far behind.And the venue expects to pack the house up to full capacity.This week, the arena has announced five upcoming full-capacity concerts set for later this year and early 2022.It all begins with Mexican group Banda MS who will stop by the Wells Fargo Center on September 4, 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday.CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is bringing his tour to South Philadelphia on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Tickets go on sale May 7, 2021.World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing on the Wells Fargo Center stage on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Tickets go on sale May 23, with pre-sales beginning April 28.Kane Brown will be the first country artist to bring a headlining tour to all 29 NBA arenas, including the home of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown stops in Philly on January 13, 2022. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 16, 2021.Roger Waters has announced new dates for his "This Is Not A Drill" tour, stopping at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5 and 6, 2022. Previously sold tickets are valid for new show dates."In a typical year, Wells Fargo Center hosts nearly 3 million guests for dozens of live concerts and events, and things just haven't been the same without those shows over the past year," Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations, Valerie Camillo, said in a press release Thursday."The fall is a long way away," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.Farley urged caution Friday, saying not everyone will be vaccinated by years end, including children and those who chose to opt out of the shots."They can plan if they want, but again, I can't guarantee where we're going to be in the fall," Farley saidOver the last year, the Wells Fargo Center completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena's seating bowl every 30 minutes.Area businesses, including Live! Casino are already benefiting from the extra foot traffic on game days."I think it will just amplify the volume of businesses here in these district and will be preconcert (headquarters) and post concert, so we're excited about that," said Mario Maesano, senior VP of marketing for Live! Casino and Hotel.But residents are on the fence."As long as it follows recommendations for CDC public gatherings, I would be willing to go this fall," Rick Ellis said."Are they going to have to have a vaccination card to attend the concert? And how do you know the individual next to you has a false positive or a false negative? Lots just too soon," said Tyrone Hayward.