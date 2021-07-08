wells fargo

Wells Fargo closes personal lines of credit, sparking outrage

Bank warns change could impact credit scores
By Allison Morrow and Matt Egan, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Wells Fargo closes personal lines of credit, sparking outrage

Wells Fargo is closing all of its existing personal lines of credit, sparking outrage from consumers and advocates.

A spokesperson for the bank said Wells Fargo made the decision last year as part of an effort to simplify its product offerings. The bank feels it can better meet borrowing needs through credit cards and personal loans, the spokesperson said.

The popular consumer lending product that the bank is shuttering typically lets users borrow up to $100,000, according to CNBC, which reported the news Thursday. The product was advertised to consumers as a way to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt or pay for home renovations.

In notices to customers about the closure, the bank warned that the change could impact their credit scores.

Wells Fargo was trending on Twitter Thursday night following CNBC's report, with consumer advocates, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, expressing outrage.

"Not a single @WellsFargo customer should see their credit score suffer just because their bank is restructuring after years of scams and incompetence. Sending out a warning notice simply isn't good enough -- Wells Fargo needs to make this right."

The news comes more than four years after a scandal erupted in which the bank admitted to opening millions of fake accounts, as well as forcing customers to pay for unneeded auto insurance or charging unnecessary mortgage fees. The Federal Reserve called it "widespread customer abuse," and in 2018 the central bank imposed a cap on Wells Fargo's assets - essentially barring the bank from increasing its balance sheet until it addresses the compliance failures that led to the scandal.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebankbusinessmoneywells fargou.s. & worldconsumer
WELLS FARGO
SPONSORED: Wells Fargo's Hope USA Initiative revitalizes 52nd Street Corridor
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News