Police seek to dispel rumors about what sparked Chester County house explosion

By
WEST BRANDYWINE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In an effort to quell rumors, officials said Thursday that a massive home explosion in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, was not sparked by criminal activity.

Two adults and four children were injured in the July 21 explosion and fire on the 400 block of Hibernia Road.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the home and found the victims suffering from burn injuries.

Chopper 6 over the scene of a house explosion in West Brandywine Township, Chester County.



Officials said one adult and two children were flown from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, and two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

According to police there "are continued rumors being circulated regarding the matter that the property owner was involved in criminal activity, including running a meth lab and intentional harm to family."

RELATED: 2 adults, 4 kids injured in Chester County house explosion


But officials say that is not the case.

"We can confirm that NO criminal activity or intentional injury, for any reason, was the cause of this incident, again, NO criminal activity of any part was attributed to this unfortunate incident," police said in a statement released Thursday.

Linsey Carpenter, who lives nearby, said she heard the explosion and went to help the family.

"We saw the little girl run across the street. We grabbed her and checked her out. Her hair was singed, her eyebrows were singed. Then the little boy came out and that's when the flames started," she said.

Police asked people in the area to "please correct any rumors that continue to circulate in the community" as the family continues to heal from the tragic incident.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.
