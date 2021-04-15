Education

West Chester students cook up recipes with developmentally disabled young adults

By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Chester Students Cook Up Recipes with Developmentally Disabled Young Adults

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Every Wednesday afternoon, eight young adults with developmental disabilities log onto Zoom, and they get cooking.

They call themselves the Ram Chefs after the West Chester University mascot. Each chef is paired with a West Chester student majoring in nutrition who guides them through the skills it takes to cook up a delicious dish.

Prior to the pandemic, the young adults served a church supper at the United Methodist Church of West Chester with the aid of WCU associate nutrition professor, Dr. Jeannie Subach.

Because of Covid-19, those visits had to stop, but Dr. Subach wanted to keep the Ram Chefs connected. Weekly online conversations evolved into virtual cooking classes.

"We have seen the progression of their independence," Subach said. "They make dinner for their families."

"It makes me feel that I can do anything in a kitchen. You can be so creative cooking anything," said class participant Olivia Reihl of Exton, Pennsylvania.



Each has a favorite recipe.

"This thing that we cooked last night. This chicken marsala with rice", said Julia Brown from Merion Station, Pennsylvania.

She added that the chicken was "delicious."

"We would like to package this program as a model for other universities so they can service people in their community," Subach added.

It's a program serving up food, friendship, and most of all: fun.

"Very happy," said Tom Corum of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. "Very like, wow. I can like cook it very good, and I can look at the recipe and do it myself sometimes."

The West Chester nutrition students get a lot out of the program as well.

They experience working with young adults with disabilities, and they can practice their techniques teaching cooking classes virtually.

The Ram Chefs are currently working on their second cookbook featuring their recipes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest chester boroughwest chester universitycooking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
Philly biology teacher receives honor
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
More TOP STORIES News