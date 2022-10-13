Questions remain after man found shot to death in West Oak Lane

Authorities found 16 spent shell casings just inches away from the victim's body.

A man was found shot to death on Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Medics responded to the 3200 block of Cheltenham Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday for the report of a man on the street.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found 16 spent shell casings just inches away from the victim's body.

The victim is currently being considered a John Doe, possibly in his late 20s or early 30s.

The circumstances leading to his murder remain under investigation.