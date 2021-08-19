shooting

Gun battle breaks out between feuding Philly neighbors; girl nearly shot in bedroom

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gun battle breaks out between feuding neighbors; girl nearly shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was hospitalized and another girl was nearly shot after a feud between Philadelphia neighbors spawned a shootout on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 7400 block of Andrews Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Police say a 22-year-old victim was found inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

The shooting victim told police that he was shot by his neighbor who lives three doors down, and the pair had been dealing with an ongoing depute.

Police say there was a verbal altercation that escalated into a shootout between the victim and his neighbor on their residential block.

"We found eight spent shell casings on the street, and we found another 10 shell casings in front of the property where we believe that the shooter who struck the victim in the leg was shot," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say one of those shots entered a nearby home and nearly struck a 15-year-old female who was sitting in her bedroom.

"The stray bullet that went through the wall and into the bedroom missed this girl by a few inches or a foot where she was sitting in a chair," said Small, adding that the girl was uninjured.

No arrests have been made but police know where the suspect is located. Small says an arrest is likely in the coming hours.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Shooting leaves teen dead in East Mount Airy
Bucks Co. shooting suspect shot dead after chase ends in Philly
Teen shot on basketball court becomes 137th child shot this year
Teen shot in head while playing basketball at Philly playground
TOP STORIES
Bucks Co. shooting suspect shot dead after chase ends in Philly
Suspect arrested after police chief shot during standoff in Yardley
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch issued for areas north, west of Philly
Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in NJ
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Shooting leaves teen dead in East Mount Airy
Driver ejected from vehicle, fatally struck on I-295
Show More
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Police issue this warning to parents about water pellet guns
Teen shot on basketball court becomes 137th child shot this year
Philly doctor travels the world offering care in underserved countries
NJ family petitions for change after losing son in crash
More TOP STORIES News