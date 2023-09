Police investigating after man killed in West Oak Lane shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot several times in West Oak Lane.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the 7300 block of North 19th Street.

Video shows several bullets on the ground outside of the "Peter's Chicken Seafood" takeout restaurant.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity and so far no arrest has been made.