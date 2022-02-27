car crash

Police work to determine if West Philadelphia crash is linked to carjacking

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating to determine if a crash in West Philadelphia began as a carjacking elsewhere.

An SUV went out of control in the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The SUV hit one car, and then another.

A nearby resident, Larry Smith, recorded the crash.

Smith says he ran over and helped a man in his 60s.

Once he saw the man was okay, he went over to another car where he found a man knocked out.

He says the on-star dispatcher was on the line, and he began talking to that dispatcher.

"They said he was just in a robbery, the car is stolen. He has a gun, run away," Smith says.

Smith then heeded the order to run away.

Police then arrived and got the alleged car thief medical attention.

Police are trying to link him to a car theft in the 4900 block of West Thompson Street.
