Police work to determine if West Philadelphia crash is linked to carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating to determine if a crash in West Philadelphia began as a carjacking elsewhere.An SUV went out of control in the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.The SUV hit one car, and then another.A nearby resident, Larry Smith, recorded the crash.Smith says he ran over and helped a man in his 60s.Once he saw the man was okay, he went over to another car where he found a man knocked out.He says the on-star dispatcher was on the line, and he began talking to that dispatcher."They said he was just in a robbery, the car is stolen. He has a gun, run away," Smith says.Smith then heeded the order to run away.Police then arrived and got the alleged car thief medical attention.Police are trying to link him to a car theft in the 4900 block of West Thompson Street.