2 rideshare service drivers shot in separate Philadelphia shootings

Police say two rideshare drivers were shot Wednesday in separate Philadelphia shootings.
Double shooting injures Lyft driver, passenger in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two separate shootings that left rideshare service drivers injured in Philadelphia Wednesday.

The most recent incident happened after 6:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. Taney Street.

Police say a 44-year-old Uber driver was shot twice in the left side of the head and once in the right side of the head.

He was caught in the crossfire of three men shooting at each other, authorities confirm.

Police marked 47 shell casings at the scene.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital listed in stable condition.

In West Philadelphia, police say a 46-year-old man was working Lyft when he was shot after picking up a passenger.

That incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the corner of 63rd and Arch streets.

Shots were fired at the passenger side of the vehicle, police confirm.

The driver was shot once in the right thigh. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, listed in stable condition.

The 20-year-old passenger was shot twice in the right foot.
The passenger was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, listed in stable condition.



Police marked over 20 shell casings at the scene.

So far, no weapons have been recovered from the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 hurt including 14-year-old in Philadelphia

