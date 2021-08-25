14-year-old critically injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young teenager was shot on Tuesday night.It happened on the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9 p.m.Police confirm a 14-year-old male was shot multiple times across the body. The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.