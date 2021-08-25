14-year-old critically injured after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young teenager was shot on Tuesday night.

It happened on the 2100 block of North 18th Street around 9 p.m.

Police confirm a 14-year-old male was shot multiple times across the body. The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Steak shop owner survives knife attack to neck
David Murphy to retire after more than 30 years with Action News
New details about what may have led to brutal beating in Queen Village
Afghan families take refugee in Philly, NJ standing ready to help
Philly School Board votes to impose vaccine mandate for all employees
3 local officers shot in seven days, more fired upon
Former Eagles legend Dick Vermeil selected as HOF finalist
Show More
Driver loses control, crashes Jeep into backyard pool
16-year-old arrested in shooting of Philadelphia officer
Sobering memorial to victims of gun violence in Philly region
Man charged in murder of 14-year-old at NJ gas station
Northeast Philly priest working to help Haiti after recent earthquake
More TOP STORIES News