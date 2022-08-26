Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police

The victim told police he knows who the shooter is and gave them a name.

Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 29-year-old man was shot while confronting an intruder inside his West Philadelphia apartment, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.

That's where he shot the victim twice in the abdomen.

After being shot, police say the 29-year-old man was able to make his way out of the building and flagged down a medical unit nearby.

Medics transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police arrived to the shooting scene and found three spent shell casings on the second floor of the building.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw four males exit the property and get into a dark-colored vehicle.

However, the victim told detectives at the hospital he only confronted one intruder.

He also told police he knows who the shooter is and gave them a name. He said he knows the suspect, who is only described as a male with tattoos on his arms and face, from the neighborhood.

Police said they believe the victim was also armed at the time, but it is not clear if he fired any shots.

Investigators will be looking at surveillance cameras on the block to help in the investigation.