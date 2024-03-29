WATCH LIVE

Woman shoots 2 alleged intruders, killing 1, inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

Friday, March 29, 2024
Police say the woman is cooperating with the investigation and says she does not know the intruders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and another is injured after a woman arrived home to find two alleged intruders inside her West Philadelphia apartment early Friday morning.

Police say the woman, armed with a gun, got into a fight with one of the men before 13 shots were fired, killing that man in a bedroom.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street around 2 a.m.

A wounded man, who police are calling a "person of interest," later turned up at the hospital.

Police say the woman is cooperating with the investigation and says she does not know the intruders.

