Woman shoots 2 alleged intruders, killing 1, inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and another is injured after a woman arrived home to find two alleged intruders inside her West Philadelphia apartment early Friday morning.
Police say the woman, armed with a gun, got into a fight with one of the men before 13 shots were fired, killing that man in a bedroom.
The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street around 2 a.m.
A wounded man, who police are calling a "person of interest," later turned up at the hospital.
Police say the woman is cooperating with the investigation and says she does not know the intruders.