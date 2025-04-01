Man facing murder charge in connection with 3 Philadelphia playground shooting deaths

A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

PHiLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

U.S. Marshals arrested Tyyon Bates on Monday.

A man is now charged with murder in connection with three shooting deaths at a North Philadelphia playground nearly three years ago.

He is the last of five defendants charged in connection with the shootings.

It happened at the 8th and Diamond Street basketball courts, back in August of 2023.

RELATED: Victim's family speaks out after 3 killed in quadruple shooting on North Philly playground

Three people died and another was seriously hurt after the shooting.

