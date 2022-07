PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in custody after a man was shot 14 times in West Philadelphia Saturday.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on the Unit block of N. 62nd Street.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.Officials say no weapons have been recovered from the scene.It's still unclear if the woman in custody is connected to this incident at this time.