PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage victim is dead after a shooting on Saturday evening in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia, and three of the suspects are barricaded inside a home.The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. at 60th Street and Clifford Terrace.The teen, who police say is between 16 and 18 years old, was hit multiple times. He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center but was pronounced dead.Five teens fled the scene. One was taken into custody.Police say three of the suspects are barricaded inside a home in the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street in the Overbrook section.The name of the teen who was killed has not been released.