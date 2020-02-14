Video shows suspects open fire, wounding 2 in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives have released new surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The video shows two men approaching the victims as they sat on the sidewalk, on the 100 block of North Ruby Street back on January 15th.

One man then opens fire at close range, while the other shoots at them from in between two cars.

Both victims were critically wounded.

If you have any information on the shooting, or recognize two other men who were in the area at the time, you are asked to contact police.
