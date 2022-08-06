WATCH LIVE

Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia

Officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.

1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a minivan in West Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 8:25 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Chestnut Street.

Pictured: Police on the scene of a stabbing in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

That's where officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to her body and one in the face, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on a motive for this crime. No arrests have been made.

The name of the victim has not been released.

