wildfire

Wharton State Forest wildfire: At least 7,200 acres burned, 45% contained

Forest Fire Service crews will continue conducting backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, officials say.
EMBED <>More Videos

Wildfire spreads across Wharton State Forest in Burlington County

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is continuing its efforts to contain a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County.

Officials say the fire has reached 7,200 acres in size, stretching through Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica townships. The blaze is 45% contained, the Forest Fire Service said Monday morning.

Forest Fire Service crews will continue conducting backfiring operations throughout the day to aid in containment, officials say.

There are also several road closures in place:

  • Route 206 - from Chew Road to Stokes Road
  • Route 542 - from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road


Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails are closed to visitors.

The Atsion Recreation Area is also closed.

The Mullica River Campground, Lower Forde Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village.

These closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over wildfire in Wharton State Forest on June 19, 2022.



The Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated.

Officials say 18 structures are threatened.

"Structure protection is in place and provided by local volunteer fire departments from Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties, we thank them for their assistance," the Forest Fire Service said.

There are no reported injuries.

The Forest Fire Service reminds drone operators to not fly in the fire zone: "No drones in fire zone- if you fly, we can't!"

Officials say the wildfire is being fueled by dry and breezy conditions.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyforest firenew jersey newswildfire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
South Jersey wildfire forces evacuations, road closures
At least 20 homes destroyed in 199-acre Southern CA brush fire
Wildfires burning across Texas cause evacuations, smoke
Goats and sheep are helping fight the spread of California wildfires
TOP STORIES
Attorney from the Philippines killed in Philly while in Uber with mom
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
Pa. man convicted in 2013 kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard
Watch June 19 Inside Story | Sen. Coons on gun reform, inflation
Visions celebrates 2022 Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph
ATF joins investigation into collapse that killed Philly firefighter
Show More
Juneteenth: No trash pickup in Philly | See what's open and closed
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Woman walking on Philly trail finds shooting victim's body
Juneteenth parade returns to West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News